Watch: Dubai Skydivers Perform Freefall Carrying UAE Flag To Mark National Day

Dubai's UAE National Day celebrations have stretched across an entire month-from Flag Day on November 3 to Eid Al Etihad on December 2-for the second consecutive year. From a dazzling parade at the popular City Walk to a major flag-holding procession planned on the streets, the emirate has lined up a wide range of festivities for residents and visitors alike.

Among the many ways residents celebrated that special natiional occasion in Dubai, 10 skydivers have performed a bold stunt against a backdrop of The Palm, taking to the skies in a specially choreographed aerial display.

Recommended For You

Led by Emirati athlete Ahmed Al Shehhi, the elite skydivers carried a large UAE flag in a stunning freefall formation, creating a wonderful showcase of national pride, unity, and ambition.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Take a look at the stunt here:

The display was arranged by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with Skydive Dubai, as part of DFRE's citywide programme of Eid Al Etihad festivities that will continue to run across Dubai until December 3.

Dubai celebrates Eid Al Etihad

The month-long festivities in the emirate are led by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office in collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector partners.

The 'Zayed And Rashid' campaign also continued for the second year as part of National Month, and providing an opportunity for the emirate to express deep gratitude to the two remarkable leaders whose vision and generosity laid the foundations of the nation's growth.

A large-scale ground installation featuring a joint portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum was unveiled by authorities last month. Located at the roundabout opposite Dubai Frame, near the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Zabeel Park, the artwork spans a diameter of 82 metres.

Created using multi-coloured gravel, it is designed to be visible from above, forming a striking visual tribute to the nation's Founding Fathers. Take a look: