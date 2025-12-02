Qatar, Netherlands Discuss Strengthening Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of the Kingdom of the Netherlands H E Okie De Vries, who is visiting the country. Discussions during the meeting dealt with relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of international development, humanitarian projects, and foreign trade. Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing coordination and expanding areas of partnership in the coming period.