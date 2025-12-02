403
Israeli court approves Netanyahu’s request to cancel trial
(MENAFN) The Tel Aviv District Court on Monday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to cancel his scheduled corruption trial session on Tuesday, citing “security commitments.”
Netanyahu had asked the court to excuse his appearance due to unspecified security-related obligations, according to the public broadcaster KAN. The prosecution did not object, and the court accepted the request, officially canceling the session.
The prime minister appeared in court on Monday for the first time since submitting a pardon request to President Isaac Herzog in relation to the long-standing corruption charges against him. Netanyahu officially filed the clemency request on Sunday.
Throughout his trial, Netanyahu has frequently sought to postpone or shorten sessions, citing travel, security, political reasons, or his responsibilities related to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
In January, he began interrogations concerning corruption cases numbered 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies. Case 1000 involves allegations that Netanyahu and his wife accepted lavish gifts, such as cigars and champagne, from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favors. Case 2000 centers on supposed negotiations with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, to secure favorable media coverage. Case 4000, regarded as the most serious, concerns allegations that Netanyahu provided regulatory and other advantages to Shaul Elovitch, former owner of Walla and the Bezeq telecommunications company, in return for positive media coverage.
