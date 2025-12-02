Materials Need In 5G Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Materials Need In 5G Market Be By 2025?

The 5G market size, particularly the materials needed, has witnessed a fast-paced expansion in the past few years. The market is forecasted to soar from $13.09 billion in 2024 to an impressive $15.61 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the surge in mobile data usage, the rise in smartphone subscriptions, an increase in urban population density, a boom in investments for broadband infrastructure, the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives, and the boost in government-led connectivity schemes.

The size of the 5G market which encompasses the necessary materials is slated to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, with projections placing it at $31.26 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include an increase in licensing activities for spectrum, heightened public investments in connectivity for rural areas, an upswing in telecommunication collaborations across borders, a surge in smart city projects, an expansion in international roaming services, and a higher demand for large-capacity base station sites. Technological progress in low-loss radio frequency materials, advanced flexible substrate materials for smaller devices, breakthroughs in high-thermal-conductivity composites for quicker heat dissipation, progress in lightweight components for small cell sites' antennae, R&D efforts in multilayer circuit laminates for increased speed in signal transmission, and advancements in dielectric materials that are eco-friendly are the major trends expected within the forecast period.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Materials Need In 5G Market Landscape?

Who Are The Top Players In The Materials Need In 5G Market?

Major players in the Materials Need In 5G Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

. Broadcom Inc.

. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

. Daikin Industries Ltd.

. Prysmian Group SpA

. TDK Corporation

. TE Connectivity Ltd.

. AGC Inc.

. Corning Incorporated

. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Materials Need In 5G Industry?

Significant players in the 5G materials sector are adopting advanced technologies like high-precision laminating techniques to boost miniaturisation, productivity, and performance of devices. This includes the stacking and bonding of super thin dielectric material and internal electrodes layers, with stringent dimension control. Such a method is ideal for producing ultra-small elements with minimized parasitic losses and enhanced dependability in high-frequency conditions. For example, in February 2024, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a Japanese firm specialising in passive electronics, launched the GJM022/100 V series of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). They leveraged cutting-edge thin-layer shaping and high-precision laminating techniques to create a compact size of just 0.4 millimetres × 0.2 millimetres (mm) while ensuring high-performance quality (high-Q) and tolerance to extreme temperatures. The GJM022 line supports mobile infrastructure, involving 5G modules, by cutting down components size, enhancing the power amplifier's efficiency, and encouraging dense circuit integration.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Materials Need In 5G Market

The materials need in 5g market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Semiconductors, Ceramics, Polymers, Metals, Other Material Types

2) By Active Components: Transceivers, Antennas, Baseband Chips, Power Amplifiers, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs)

3) By Passive Components: Capacitors, Inductors, Resistors, Filters, Connectors

4) By Network Infrastructure: Fiber Optics, Microwave Components, Small Cells, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Backhaul Equipment

5) By End-User: Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Semiconductor Type: Silicon, Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Nitride, Silicon Carbide, Indium Phosphide

2) By Ceramic Type: Ceramic Substrates, Ceramic Capacitors, Ferrite Components, Piezoelectric Ceramics, Ceramic Filters

3) By Polymer Type: Polyimide, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyetheretherketone, Polyphenylene Sulfide

4) By Metal Type: Copper, Aluminum, Silver, Gold, Titanium

5) By Other Material Type: Glass Materials, Carbon-Based Materials, Magnetic Materials, Composite Materials, Alloys

Materials Need In 5G Market Regional Insights

The Materials Need in 5G Global Market Report 2025 identifies the Asia-Pacific as the leading region for the year, with predictions for it to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. Other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

