Zulal Wellness Resort By Chiva-Soms Honoured At Qatar Tourism Awards 2025 For Community Leadership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar's pioneering full-immersion wellness destination and the largest in the Middle East, developed by Qatar's premier master developers, Msheireb Properties, was recently honoured at the Qatar Tourism Awards 2025.

General Manager Ammar Samad received the Community Leadership – Hotelier of the Year award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to advancing wellness, community engagement, and sustainable hospitality in Qatar.

The Qatar Tourism Awards, presented by Qatar Tourism for the third edition, are evaluated through a rigorous review process guided by criteria established by a specialised team from UN Tourism. The awards celebrate excellence, honour dedication, and recognise the outstanding contributions of professionals who drive the nation's tourism sector, which has now become a fundamental pillar in delivering Qatar National Vision 2030.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji and General Manager Ammar Samad at Qatar Tourism Awards 2025.

Samad commented:“I am deeply honoured to receive this meaningful recognition, and I extend my sincere gratitude to H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and the esteemed panel of judges. This award reflects the dedication of our entire Zulal team and our commitment to advancing wellness, community engagement, and sustainable hospitality in line with Qatar Tourism and Qatar National Vision 2030. Wellness is not a trend - it is a way of life and an essential pillar of the future of hospitality. I am incredibly proud of our team for their passion and commitment. Together, we will continue to create positive impact, sustain transformative wellbeing, and support our guests, our community, and Qatar's expanding tourism sector.”

Sustainability remains a core pillar of Zulal's philosophy. The resort champions regenerative tourism and environmental stewardship through energy conservation programmes, mindful resource management, and its leadership in promoting sustainable gastronomy. These efforts are complemented by dedicated initiatives designed to strengthen community wellbeing and support long-term ecological balance.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is uniquely positioned as a destination for holistic wellness, blending Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with evidence-based therapies in a serene coastal setting.

As Qatar's leading wellness destination, the resort empowers individuals and families to achieve lasting wellbeing through personalised wellness experiences, aligning with the nation's vision for a healthier future.