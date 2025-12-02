Ren Li, Founder Of Letright Industrial Corporation, Honored As Entrepreneur Of The Year At ACES Awards 2025 In Bali Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Ren Li, Founder and Chairman of Letright Industrial Corporation, accepts the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2025 ACES Awards, recognized for his visionary leadership in sustainable design and ethical manufacturing

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.