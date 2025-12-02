500 Global And Sanabil Investments Announce Batch 10 Of The Sanabil Accelerator By 500 Global

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- 500 Global, a multi-stage venture capital firm, and Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announce the tenth batch of the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global. This new cohort aims to foster innovation and drive growth across various sectors, including AI, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, e-commerce, e-commerce enablement, fintech, and martech. Out of 735+ applications received, nine promising companies have been selected for their potential to build from MENA to the world. These nine companies stood out for demonstrating real traction, deep customer understanding, and technology that could scale rapidly.

Demo Day will take place on Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025, with a curated group from the venture capitalist community in attendance.

Building on the success of past batches and the acceleration of 107 startups, the program continues to evolve as the ecosystem matures. This cohort introduced a more execution-driven model, focusing on rapid iteration, founder-to-founder insights exchange, and hands-on operator support. The goal this year was simple: compress time, shorten cycles, and accelerate revenue outcomes, not just share knowledge.

“Over the years, we've grown alongside our startups – learning, evolving, and adapting to the dynamic spirit of the MENA region. As we launch Batch 10 of the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, we're proud to see how far the ecosystem has come and are inspired by the entrepreneurs driving its next chapter of innovation and growth. Another sign of this growth is having founders return to the program with a new company after exiting their previous companies that were participants in past batches. We believe we are entering a new era of maturity in the ecosystem and we are proud to participate in the growth of the movement,” said Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at 500 Global MENA.

“As more entrepreneurs apply to Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global than ever before, we see clear evidence of the growing confidence and ambition within Saudi Arabia's startup ecosystem. At Sanabil, we are committed to empowering exceptional founders with the capital, network and guidance they need to scale globally. The innovations emerging from this program are not only advancing industries, they are contributing to economic diversification, creating opportunities and improving lives in Saudi Arabia and beyond. We look forward to showing the region and the world this next wave of innovators, thinkers, and builders,” said a spokesperson at Sanabil Investments.

The following is the list of Batch 10 companies that have made it through to the final round:



Edufi

Governata

Local

Maison Safqa

Raspire

Scenario X

Seen AI

ShipTag WOW AI

With the tenth batch concluding in December, applications for the next cohort are open. Startups from across the MENA region are invited to join a growing community of ambitious founders shaping the future of innovation in the region. Apply here.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.2B in assets under management1 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in emerging markets. 500 Global has backed 5,000+ founders representing 3,000+ companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies)1. We have launched 200+ startup program batches in 24 markets, accelerated 4,000+ startups, and mentored 6,000+ founders. Our 175+ team members are located across 25+ countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

1FIGURES DENOTED ARE AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

FIGURES DENOTED WITH A“+” ARE APPROXIMATIONS FOR CONVENIENCE: WHERE THE FIGURE RELATES TO A VALUATION, THE ACTUAL VALUE IS ABOVE THE FIGURE STATED AND WHERE THE FIGURE DOES NOT RELATE TO A VALUATION OR IS AN AGGREGATION, THE ACTUAL VALUE IS WITHIN A 10% DIFFERENCE OF THE INDICATED FIGURE.

About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), that commits more than $3 billion in capital per annum into global private investments that include VC/Growth. Sanabil is a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. Sanabil provides partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, minds, and companies.

For more information, please visit .

DEMO DAY IS AN INVITATION-ONLY EVENT AND THE INTENDED AUDIENCE FOR THIS EVENT IS LIMITED TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" AS DEFINED IN REGULATION D UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MEMBERS OF THE PRESS. ALL CONTENT PROVIDED IN THE EVENT IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS INVESTMENT, LEGAL, TAX OR ACCOUNTING ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. NO CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE EVENT IS OR IS INTENDED AS AN OFFER TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICE OR FINANCIAL ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL. 500 GLOBAL MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE ACCURACY OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DEMO DAY AND NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY CONTENT HEREIN OR IN THE EVENT BE CONSTRUED AS FUND MARKETING MATERIALS BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND. INCLUSION AS A PRESENTING COMPANY IN DEMO DAY DOES NOT NECESSARILY CONFIRM INVESTMENT BY A 500 GLOBAL FUND IN SUCH COMPANY. 500 GLOBAL HAS NOT TAKEN ANY ACTIONS TO QUALIFY THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE EVENT UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. PERSONS OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES WHO VIEW THE EVENT MUST OBSERVE ANY APPLICABLE LAWS AND RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO VIEWING THIS EVENT AND ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink