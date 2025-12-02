Verisilicon's NPU IP Vip9000nanooi-FS Has Achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B Certification

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- VeriSilicon (688521) today announced that its NPU IP VIP9000NanoOi-FS has successfully achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B certification, marking a significant milestone in the functional safety capabilities of the company's neural network processing unit portfolio. This IP features an architecture streamlined for seamless SoC integration, delivering high-quality inference with low power consumption and a compact silicon footprint. The certificate was issued by SGS-TÜV Saar, an international testing, inspection and certification institution.

As part of VeriSilicon's VIP9000 series, the VIP9000NanoOi-FS IP is designed for automotive and edge AI applications, providing high-performance neural network processing with a safety-compliant architecture. The IP supports a wide range of AI inferencing models including Large Language Models (LLMs) and Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), with hardware-accelerated AI inference, enabling real-time applications such as object and scene detection, augmented reality, robotics, face and gesture tracking, visual inspection systems, video surveillance, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). It natively supports multiple data types and features a programmable SIMD vision pipeline, enabling high-performance execution of neural network layers while maintaining the deterministic latency required by ASIL B functional safety standards.

VIP9000NanoOi-FS provides hardware support for the OpenVX API and is compatible with a robust software stack and development tools, supporting OpenCL 3.0, OpenCL 1.2 Full Profile, OpenVX 1.3, OpenVX 1.2 Neural Network Extension, and extensions for OCL, OVX, and neural networks.

“Achieving ASIL B certification for our VIP9000NanoOi-FS reinforces our commitment to functional safety in the NPU domain. Our NPU IP has been adopted by 91 customers across more than 140 AI chip designs, with close to 200 million units shipped globally, reflecting its proven reliability and performance,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IP Division at VeriSilicon.“As AI becomes increasingly integral to autonomous driving and intelligent edge applications, delivering safety-compliant IP is critical to the industry's progress. We continue to extend our FuSa IP portfolio to encompass AI acceleration, enabling customers to deploy AI solutions with confidence in safety-critical environments.”

