403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal 02/12: Crashes As Fear Spreads (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 80,000. Add a stop-loss at 89,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 89,000. Add a stop-loss at 80,000.
Additionally, there are concerns that some Bitcoin treasury companies will start to sell their tokens as the mNAV multiples deteriorate.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has plunged in the past few months. Its attempt to rebound recently found a substantial resistance at $93,000, which was a notable lower high.The coin has remained below all moving averages, a sign that bears are in control for now. It has also moved below the Ichimoku cloud and Supertrend indicators, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed downwards.Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at 80,000. A move below that support will point to more downside as it will invalidate the bullish outlook and point to more downside.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment