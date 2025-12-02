USD/CHF Forecast 02/12: Finds Support After Losing (Video)
- US dollar–Swiss franc action shows a pullback followed by a sharp rebound, with 0.80 remaining a key psychological and technical area. Market volatility persists, but buying on dips appears favored as policy dynamics support USD strength.
By traders to short this pair, it has a major influence on exports, especially into the European Union. This is a market here that isn't as important to the Swiss as the Euro, but ultimately, we are still looking at a basing pattern. The Swiss franc over the longer term tends to move in the same direction against most currencies.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEven if we break down below the candlestick for the day, the 0.79 level is an obvious floor in this market. If we can clear 0.8150, then I think the US dollar has a real shot at going much higher against the frank. We have seen a bit of a reversal during the day, and I think that tells you there is underlying pressure here.Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of the best FX brokers in Switzerland to check out.
