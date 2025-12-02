Oceanx Completes Landmark Timor-Leste Expedition, Delivering One Of The Region's Most Comprehensive Marine Surveys

Against the backdrop of Atauro Island, OceanXplorer leads a landmark mission in Timor-Leste, mapping blue whale migrations and rich reef habitats to build a new scientific baseline for ocean protection.

