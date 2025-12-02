Shell Eco-Marathon Students Meet Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers In Qatar For An Exclusive Trackside Experience

MENAFN - Gulf Times) At an event dedicated to innovation, mentorship and youth empowerment, Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP hosted an exclusive trackside engagement with a select group of Shell Eco-marathon students from Qatari universities.

The event, held at Lusail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, offered students a rare opportunity to meet Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers -- Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton -- and gain firsthand insight into the world of high-performance engineering.

The initiative was part of Shell's ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of energy innovators and engineers, and it highlighted the shared values between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP in championing education, sustainability and pursuit of technical excellence. Throughout the visit, the drivers took time to connect with the students, learn about their projects, and share insights from their own journeys in motorsport.

The students, from the Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls, were selected for their outstanding contributions to energy-efficient vehicle design and their passion for engineering excellence during the 2025 Shell Eco-marathon programme in Qatar. The engagement provided a unique opportunity for them to explore the parallels between their work and the cutting-edge technology used in Formula 1.

The engagement began with informal introductions and light conversation about racing in Qatar, the drivers' personal journeys and the students' aspirations. The group then moved to Shell's Trackside Laboratory, where a Shell Technical Analyst provided a behind-the-scenes look at how Shell's race fuel and lubricant technologies support Scuderia Ferrari HP. The students were encouraged to ask questions and compare the lab's operations with their own experiences in Shell Eco-marathon, sparking insightful discussions on chemistry, data analysis and performance optimisation.

The final stage of the visit took place in the Scuderia Ferrari HP garage, where Charles and Lewis gave the students a personal tour of the F1 car and its engineering systems. The students were invited to explore the car's aerodynamics, materials and telemetry, drawing parallels with their own ultra-efficient vehicles. The drivers took time to explain key components and answer technical questions, creating a truly immersive learning experience.

Speaking about the event, Dennis de Munck, Head of University partnerships, Ferrari, said:“The long-standing partnership with Shell and the Shell Eco-marathon reflects Ferrari's core principles: learning through real-world challenges that blend science, technology, and teamwork. Shell Eco-marathon gives participants the chance to test their skills in a competitive environment that builds both technical expertise and professional readiness. Congratulations to all Shell Eco-marathon participants - grazie!”

The event also served as a prelude to the Shell Eco-marathon mileage challenge, which will welcome teams from all over Asia, Africa and the Middle East to Qatar. As Shell continues to invest in youth development and sustainable energy solutions, this engagement underscores the country's growing role as a hub for innovation and education in the region.

“This was far more than a meet-and-greet. It was a meaningful exchange of ideas, inspiration and technical insight,” said Abdulrahman Al Khawaga – Communications Manager at Qatar Shell.“Bringing together our students with the drivers and engineers from Scuderia Ferrari HP creates powerful learning moments that help shape the future of sustainable mobility and innovation.”About Shell Eco-marathon

Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic programme that challenges students to design, build and drive the most energy-efficient vehicles possible, where they compete to travel the furthest distance on a limited amount of energy. It encourages innovation in mobility and fosters practical engineering skills, teamwork and sustainability awareness among young people.

Shell Eco marathon Qatar