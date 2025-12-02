Cabinet Reviews Curbs On Low-Quality Fuel Imports, Returnee Support

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Cabinet meeting has discussed preventing the import of low-quality fuel into the country and providing necessary facilities for returning refugees.

In a post on X, the Presidential Palace said the 10th meeting of the Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Monday.

According to the statement, proposals submitted by a designated delegation on preventing the import of low-quality fuel were reviewed and a series of decisions were taken to ensure effective prevention of such imports.

No further details were provided in this regard.

The statement added that the meeting also discussed matters related to returning refugees, stressing that necessary facilities should be arranged for them and that they should be properly transported to their respective areas.

