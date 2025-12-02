Relief Teams Urged To Coordinate With Police In Affected Areas

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka Police have warned that the heavy presence of relief teams in disaster-affected regions is slowing ongoing road restoration work.

Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler, expressed gratitude for the services provided by these teams but noted that the influx of vehicles into districts where repairs are underway is obstructing progress.

ASP Wootler also highlighted that some motorcyclists stopping to observe or record disaster sites are interfering with the duties of personnel working in these areas. He emphasized that such activities not only hinder relief operations but also create safety risks for those entering affected zones.

The Police Media Spokesman urged all relief teams to coordinate with the Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of the respective police divisions to ensure the orderly distribution of aid. Members of the public were advised to contact the Disaster Operations Centre to facilitate proper delivery of assistance.

Police Special Operations Centre Contact Numbers:

071-8595884

071-8595883

071-8595882

071-8595881

071-8595880