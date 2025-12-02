China Supports Sri Lanka With USD 100,000 Grant And Rs 10 Million Donations

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) In response to the severe floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which resulted in significant casualties and widespread property damage across Sri Lanka, the Chinese government and its people have extended substantial support.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka announced that the Red Cross Society of China has provided USD 100,000 in emergency cash aid to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society. In addition, emergency assistance from the Chinese government is already being mobilized.

Complementing these efforts, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Overseas Chinese Association in Sri Lanka have organized donation drives, collectively raising Rs 10 million to support affected regions.

In a statement, the Embassy expressed confidence in Sri Lanka's recovery, saying:

"Under the firm leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and with the collective support of the international community, the valiant Sri Lankan people will undoubtedly overcome the disaster, stand united in solidarity, and rebuild their homes in the near future."