403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peace draft discussed between Kyiv, Washington is better— Zelensky
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that the developing peace plan under discussion with Washington “looks better,” but stressed that resolving territorial issues remains the most difficult aspect of the negotiations.
“The territorial issue is the most difficult, the issue of money and restoration is difficult to accept without the presence of European partners. And the issue of security guarantees – specifics from the US and Europe are important. We need to be very careful here, but the plan looks better,” Zelenskyy said during a joint press briefing in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.
He noted that Ukrainian and American negotiators spent over six hours reviewing the territorial matters “only on individual points,” highlighting the complexity of the talks.
Zelenskyy added that discussions with the US are ongoing, with Washington having already shared its proposals with Kyiv and now planning to present the same points to Moscow.
“I will receive feedback from our delegation tomorrow, they will fly to Ireland and tell me step by step where we are in these negotiations,” he said.
The president also addressed speculation about leadership changes in the presidential office following the resignation of Andriy Yermak, whose office was recently searched by anti-corruption authorities. Zelenskyy said he will consult further upon returning to Kyiv, noting that the selection of a new head depends on multiple factors, including management priorities and a heightened focus on diplomacy.
“The territorial issue is the most difficult, the issue of money and restoration is difficult to accept without the presence of European partners. And the issue of security guarantees – specifics from the US and Europe are important. We need to be very careful here, but the plan looks better,” Zelenskyy said during a joint press briefing in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.
He noted that Ukrainian and American negotiators spent over six hours reviewing the territorial matters “only on individual points,” highlighting the complexity of the talks.
Zelenskyy added that discussions with the US are ongoing, with Washington having already shared its proposals with Kyiv and now planning to present the same points to Moscow.
“I will receive feedback from our delegation tomorrow, they will fly to Ireland and tell me step by step where we are in these negotiations,” he said.
The president also addressed speculation about leadership changes in the presidential office following the resignation of Andriy Yermak, whose office was recently searched by anti-corruption authorities. Zelenskyy said he will consult further upon returning to Kyiv, noting that the selection of a new head depends on multiple factors, including management priorities and a heightened focus on diplomacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment