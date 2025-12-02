403
Italy issues severe weather warning for central, northern regions
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Italy’s Department of Civil Protection has issued warnings for central and northern regions as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across the country on Monday.
The department cautioned that the storms could bring “frequent electrical activity, and strong gusts of wind” capable of triggering “hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities.” A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, and Lazio.
According to reports, the Tuscan coast is expected to experience particularly severe conditions as Italy prepares for another wave of intense weather.
