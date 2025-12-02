403
Italy's President Urges Europe to Build Unified Defense Structure
(MENAFN) Italian President Sergio Mattarella has issued a stark warning about catastrophic outcomes if Europe continues its failure to establish integrated military structures, an Italian news agency reported.
"The failure to establish a common European defense today demonstrates all the dramatic consequences of inaction in the integration process," Mattarella stated during his address to participants at the Italy–Spain dialogue forum.
Highlighting persistent "delays" in creating a unified defense framework, he called on the European Union to demonstrate "vision" and respond with "urgency."
"In a historical moment characterized by increasingly complex global challenges and an increasingly competitive geopolitical landscape, Italy–Spain collaboration is crucial to enabling Europe to play a leading role on the international stage," he added.
Mattarella further emphasized that bolstering Europe's capacity for expansion and opportunity generation remains "essential," underlining the imperative to guarantee fair distribution of economic advantages across member states.
The president's remarks come amid growing concerns over Europe's military preparedness and strategic autonomy in an era of heightened global tensions and shifting geopolitical alliances.
