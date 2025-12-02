403
TSA to start charging US travelers without Real ID
(MENAFN) Starting February 1, US travelers who arrive at airport security without a Real ID, passport, or another federally recognized form of identification will face a $45 fee for on-site verification, according to reports.
Under the new policy, passengers who forget their ID can use TSA Confirm.ID, a fee-based system that allows identity verification for up to 10 days, reports state. This change follows the nationwide Real ID requirement for domestic flights, which officially began in May after multiple delays.
“Identity verification is essential to traveler safety, because it keeps terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens out of the skies,” said Adam Stahl, deputy administrator for TSA. He added, “we must ensure everyone who flies is who they say they are.”
TSA is encouraging travelers to upgrade to a Real ID, marked by a black or gold star on state-issued licenses, or to carry an alternative approved ID to avoid potential delays or missed flights. The agency noted that verification procedures may differ by airport, but confirming a traveler’s identity is mandatory before passing through security.
