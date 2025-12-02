Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes To RS Chairman Demanding Withdrawal Of Ban On 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday wrote to Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, urging him to withdraw the directive that bars Members of Parliament from raising slogans such as 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' inside the House.

In her letter, Chaturvedi said the notification has triggered serious concern among MPs, adding that these expressions are deeply connected to the country's identity.

She wrote, "It has come to our attention that the ban on slogans 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram', through a notification by the Rajya Sabha, has caused significant concern among Members. Since such expressions are fundamental to the spirit and soul of our country, I urge that the circular related to this ban be withdrawn and an appropriate apology issued."

The development coincides with the Centre's announcement of a special discussion in Parliament to commemorate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', a move that Chaturvedi said highlights contradictions in the government's approach.

Speaking to IANS earlier, she stated, "This time has made it clear to us what this is all about with regard to 'Vande Mataram'. None of you (Ruling party) has ever asked why it is so, why notices are sent stating that slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' cannot be raised in the Rajya Sabha. These people are going to celebrate the 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', but they are not questioning the basis of such an order and why it is not being withdrawn. The manner in which the government functions shows its true nature."

The row began after the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reminded members, through a November 24 memorandum issued ahead of the Winter Session, to maintain established norms of conduct.

The circular stated that MPs must avoid raising expressions such as 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' during proceedings to uphold decorum.

The Parliament bulletin added, "The decorum and the seriousness of the proceedings of the House require that there should be no 'Thanks', 'Thank You', 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram' or any other slogans raised in the House."

The notification has triggered a sharp political clash, with Opposition parties accusing the BJP-led NDA government of displaying unease with foundational symbols of India's freedom movement and national unity.