Countdown Begins! Indian Navy To Receive First Four Rafale-M Fighter Jets By 2029

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will start receiving the first batch of four Rafale-M fighter jets for its aircraft carriers from 2029, the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said ahead of Navy Day 2025 celebrations. The contract for 26 Rafale-M for the Indian Navy was inked in April this year which will enable the force to field both its aircraft carriers with the full complement of their fighters.

Addressing the media persons ahead of the Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi said:“We hope to get the first set of four Rafale for the Indian Navy by 2029.”

We hope to get the first set of four Rafale for the Indian Navy by 2029: Indian Navy chief Admiral DK Tripathi on #NavyDay2025 #NavyDay

On April 28, India and France concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine jets – 22 single-seater and four twin-seater - for the Indian Navy.

The agreement includes training, simulator, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics (PBL) for five years costing nearly Rs 64,000 crore.

Rafale-M would be capable of operating from both the carriers – INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

Intended as a stop-gap measure until the home-grown Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) is ready, the Indian Navy has gone for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets.

As per the plan, TEDBF is expected to be in service around 2032-2033.

Rafale-M induction would replace the aging Mig-29K fighters and provide a modern naval fighter capability.