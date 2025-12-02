Rohit Sharma's Devotional Moment After Ranchi Fan Surprises With Ganesha Idol Wins Hearts (WATCH)

Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma was gifted a Ganesha idol by fans ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi. Rohit returned to the national side for the ODI leg of the ongoing series against South Africa.

The 38-year-old played a knock of 57 off 51 balls and formed a 161-run partnership with Virat Kohli (135 off 120 balls) to propel Team India to 349/8 and set a 350-run target for South Africa to chase, which was successfully defended by the bowlers, bundling out the visitors for 332 in 49.2 overs despite Corbin Bosch's momentum-changing knock in the middle. Rohit Sharma picked up where he left off in the ODI series against Australia Down Under in October.

Rohit Sharma's return to the national side is not only a major boost for Team India but also a huge sigh of relief to the fans who were frustrated and disappointed over the side's Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa.

Rohit Sharma's Devotional Moment with Ganesha Idol Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma is a devout follower of Lord Ganesha, as he has often sought blessings from the deity before the matches and during the festivals. The veteran Indian batter was surprised with a Ganesha idol by fans, who met him for a selfie at a Ranchi hotel ahead of Team India's first ODI against South Africa.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen accepting the gift from a fan, but before proceeding for a selfie, he paused to bow his head and fold his hands in prayer, showing his respect and devotion to Lord Ganesha.

A fan gifted Rohit Sharma an idol of Lord Ganesha Murti, and as soon as he received it, Rohit offered his respects before continuing when he take pictures with fans at the team hotel.❤️

Rohit Sharma's gesture with Lord Ganesha highlighted his humility on and off the field. The veteran Indian batter is often known for his devotion, discipline, and the respect he shows toward his faith and fans. Even at the peak of his success, Rohit has remained grounded with his humble nature, staying connected to his roots and valuing the love and support of his fans.

On and off the field, the former India captain always remains approachable and humble, taking time to acknowledge fans and celebrate moments of faith and gratitude.

Rohit Sharma Aims for the 2027 World Cup Participation

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma is currently focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup. Returning to international cricket in the Australia ODI series, wherein he amassed 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101.1 in three matches, Rohit aims to maintain his form and fitness to remain in India's long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the marquee event in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Though Rohit Sharma has not officially committed to playing the 2027 World Cup, his participation in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa reaffirmed his determination to be available and perform at the highest level for India in the coming years.

However, the BCCI, selectors, and head coach Gautam Gambhir will discuss with Rohit Sharma about his future after the ongoing ODI leg of the series against South Africa. The board will assess his fitness, form, and consistency before making a final decision on his inclusion for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma will return to action when Team India takes on South Africa in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 2.