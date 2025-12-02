Uzbekistan Rolls Out $933M Waste-To-Energy Program
The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dedicated to ensuring environmental stability in the country.
The projects have been initiated in the Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Kashkadarya, and Tashkent regions. However, it was noted that other regions have not yet seen significant progress in this direction.
At the same time, work to provide investors with the necessary infrastructure, roads, electricity, and water supply is not being organized at the required level in the regions where the projects have already started.
Regional administrations and the National Committee for Ecology have been directed to rectify current deficiencies and initiate analogous initiatives in the other territories in the forthcoming fiscal year.
