Stakeholders Launch Health Education Manuals To Boost Workplace Safety, Productivity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry and the Royal Health Awareness Society on Monday launched a set of health education manuals aimed at improving workplace well-being across the country's industrial sector.The manuals were introduced at a meeting attended by representatives from the Ministry of Labor, the Social Security Corporation, the International Labour Organization, industrial chambers, and private-sector partners.The manuals provide practical guidance for factories to enhance worker health, covering general health, mental health, reproductive health, and occupational safety. The launch included a detailed presentation on implementation methods, as well as discussions on expanding the program across additional industrial sectors.Participants emphasized that adopting these national tools is critical for modernizing workplace standards, improving employee welfare, boosting productivity, and strengthening the long-term sustainability of Jordan's industrial sector.The initiative is part of "Najahna," a project implemented by Plan International to empower young people in Jordan and help them thrive in safe, inclusive, and supportive economic and social environments.Hazem Rahahleh, Director General of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said the manuals reflect ongoing efforts to promote a stronger culture of health in factories and to implement sustainable, evidence-based practices. He stressed that workers are the backbone of production, and that factories that prioritize their staff's well-being are better positioned to innovate, perform, and compete.Amal Arifij, Director General of the Royal Health Awareness Society, highlighted the importance of cross-sector partnerships in expanding access to health information for all community groups. She said the manuals support the Society's strategy, "A Healthy Life Path for Every Person in Our Community," and focus on priority health issues that directly affect productivity and workforce stability.Jadallah Al-Khalaileh, Director General of the Social Security Corporation, underlined the need to strengthen occupational health and safety standards, noting that workplace injuries cost more than JD18 million annually. He said the manuals will help create safer work environments and improve prevention practices through coordination with both public- and private-sector partners.