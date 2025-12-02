Qatar, Netherlands Discuss Ways To Deepen Trade Ties
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, met yesterday with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H E Aukje de Vries, who is currently visiting the State of Qatar.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Qatar and the Netherlands in the trade, investment and industrial sectors, as well as ways to further develop bilateral ties.
Discussions also highlighted Qatar's successful economic policies supporting the private sector, in addition to the country's pro-investment legislation, incentives and expanding opportunities offered to attract investors and business leaders to the Qatari market.
