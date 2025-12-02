403
NATO Considers More Assertive Measures Against Russian Hybrid Threats
(MENAFN) NATO is evaluating a stronger strategy to confront Russia's hybrid warfare tactics, which encompass cyber attacks, sabotage, and breaches of airspace, according to the alliance’s top military official.
Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of NATO’s Military Committee, told a media outlet on Monday that the alliance is exploring options to shift from a reactive posture to a "more aggressive or proactive" approach, particularly in the digital domain.
He indicated that NATO might entertain pre-emptive measures as a defensive tactic, though such a move would diverge from the alliance's customary practices.
The alliance’s Baltic Sentry mission has been highlighted as a model of effective deterrence, successfully preventing further incidents of cable-cutting by ships associated with the so-called Russia’s shadow fleet.
Nonetheless, Dragone emphasized that legal and jurisdictional constraints present significant obstacles, noting that NATO operates under stricter ethical and legal limits compared to other actors.
Across Europe, governments are considering more robust responses as suspected Russian hybrid operations increase on the continent.
Russian-linked drones have allegedly breached airspace in Poland and Romania, while unidentified drones have disrupted airports and military installations in Western Europe.
Additionally, sabotage of a critical rail route between Warsaw and Kyiv led Poland to deploy 10,000 troops to safeguard essential infrastructure.
Some NATO nations, such as Denmark, the Czech Republic, and the UK, already carry out offensive cyber operations, while others, including Germany and Romania, are expanding legal authorities to monitor and intercept drones over sensitive locations.
