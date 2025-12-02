Bitget Supports Grassroots Football At LALIGA Youth Tournament In Manila

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), took part in

Bitget's presence centered on creating a welcoming space for parents and children through its Blockchain4Youth

The event was designed purely around community value. Bitget chose to support an event that was centered around discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship, qualities that are closely related to the company's long-standing youth empowerment initiatives, rather than showcasing products or platforms. Across the weekend, the booth drew long lines of young participants, reinforcing the tournament's festive atmosphere while creating positive touchpoints with parents and local football communities.

"I've always believed that the love for football starts early, often on the streets or fields just like this," said Ignacio Aguirre, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget. "Being part of LALIGA's Youth Tournament means a lot to us because it's about supporting passion at the age where it matters most. These kids play with joy, ambition, and imagination, the same qualities that shape great futures, whether in sports or beyond."

After matchday festivities, viewing parties, and school outreach initiatives throughout the year, the activation was the most recent phase of Bitget's broader partnership with LALIGA across Asia. Given that the Philippines is one of the most active sports communities in Southeast Asia, Bitget had a chance to quietly and positively contribute to the competition, fostering cultural ties without using commercial messaging.

Partnerships like this demonstrate Bitget's conviction that technology and culture flourish when rooted in authentic communities, as it continues to develop into a comprehensive Universal Exchange (UEX). One of the most crucial strategies for fostering trust and developing young people in the area is still to support youth sports.

