Jaipur Horror: Couple Set Ablaze Man Dies, Woman Critical

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) In a shocking case of violence which emerged from the Mokhampura area near Jaipur, where a couple was allegedly tied and set on fire with petrol, the man, identified as 25-year-old Kailash Gurjar, succumbed to his burns.

His girlfriend, Soni Gurjar, remains in critical condition with approximately 45 per cent burns.

According to Mokhampura SHO Suresh Kumar Gurjar, Kailash, a resident of Barolav village, who received 60 per cent burns, died during treatment at SMS Hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred three days ago while the couple was together on a scaffold installed in a farm.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman's relatives carried out the crime.

Police have arrested her uncle-in-law, Birdichand Gurjar (57), and brother-in-law, Ganesh Gurjar (41), in connection with the crime.

Based on statements from the injured woman and the deceased before his death, Soni had gone to meet Kailash at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

The accused allegedly followed her, tied the couple to the scaffold, and set them on fire using petrol. Both individuals were reportedly in a relationship despite family tension. Kailash was married, while Soni is a widow whose husband died six years ago.

She has two children, a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Shockingly, the son was also married off as a child.

According to investigators, tensions between the families escalated after a love marriage last year between Soni's brother-in-law's son and Kailash's brother's daughter, which led to bitterness and a complete breakdown in communication.

Police, meanwhile, arrested the woman's brother-in-law and father-in-law in the case.

District Superintendent of Police Rashi Dogra confirmed the arrests and stated that additional evidence and witness statements are being examined.

The police have also flagged the case as a potential instance of honour-based violence.

Soni remains under intensive medical care, and hospital officials describe her condition as "extremely critical."