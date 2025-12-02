403
Netanyahu cancels Tuesday corruption trial session for security reasons
(MENAFN) The Tel Aviv District Court on Monday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to cancel his scheduled corruption trial session on Tuesday, citing “security commitments.”
Netanyahu had asked the court to excuse his appearance due to unspecified security-related engagements, and the prosecution did not object.
Netanyahu appeared in court on Monday for the first time since submitting an official pardon request to President Isaac Herzog, seeking clemency from the long-running corruption charges against him. The Israeli premier has frequently requested cancellations or reductions of trial sessions, citing travel, security, political obligations, or his involvement in Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.
Netanyahu began interrogation sessions in January related to corruption cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies. Case 1000 alleges that Netanyahu and his wife received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favors. Case 2000 concerns purported negotiations with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, to secure favorable media coverage. Case 4000, considered the most serious, involves accusations that Netanyahu provided regulatory benefits to Shaul Elovitch, former owner of Walla and Bezeq, in exchange for favorable media coverage.
In addition to corruption charges, Netanyahu faces accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged atrocities in Gaza, where more than 70,000 people—mostly women and children—have been killed since October 2023.
