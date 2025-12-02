Qatar's Ambassador Presents Copy Of Credentials To Georgian Foreign Ministry

Director of the Diplomatic Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia H E Zurab Darchiashvili yesterday received a copy of the credentials of H E Ali Yousef Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Qatar's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Tbilisi.

