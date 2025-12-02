Education Ministry Launches Initial Rounds Of Astronomy And Astrophysics Olympiad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the launch of the initial rounds of the Junior Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad for the 2025–2026 academic year, with wide participation from students in both public and private schools.

The first phase saw strong engagement, with more than 1,600 students taking part.

The initiative is organized under the supervision of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department, with the aim of forming the first nucleus of Qatar's national team for the Astronomy Olympiad, which will represent the country in upcoming regional and international competitions. The first stage included various assessments designed to measure students' skills in astronomy and astrophysics, paving the way for more specialized rounds.

Following the completion of the initial screenings, Al Khansa Primary School for Girls and Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys hosted the second-phase activities, where selected students took advanced tests to evaluate their scientific proficiency and analytical skills in this advanced field.