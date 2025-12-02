30 Years Of Impact: Explore Stories Of 'QF Generation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marking its 30th anniversary year, Qatar Foundation has unveiled The QF Generation: an immersive storytelling platform that sees 30 people whose lives have been shaped by QF relive their personal journeys, and how they are now making a difference in their fields and their communities.

Over the past three decades, QF has nurtured a local, regional, and global community of people who are confident in their identity, open to the world, and equipped to lead and to drive positive social change. Many began their journeys in QF classrooms; others connected with QF later in life through opportunities that shifted their path. Together, they represent a generation that embodies why QF was created 30 years ago.

The QF Generation includes a limited-edition commemorative coffee table book and a digital platform containing 30 stories of how QF touches and changes lives. It features students, educators, researchers, innovators, and changemakers who grew, discovered, and found their purpose because of QF, and are now creating impact in many different ways across sectors, borders, and disciplines.

Visitors can explore personal narratives that span early education, university life, research breakthroughs, entrepreneurial ventures, and unexpected moments of inspiration. Each story offers a different perspective, yet all reflect how QF has influenced their growth and how they, in turn, are shaping the world around them.

Among those featured are Fatma Al Khater, the founder of Torba Market; Qatari filmmaker Amal Al Muftah; and Ousman Camara, a QF alumnus inspired by his Education City experience to create his own nonprofit organization in Sierra Leone to support young people's education and mental health.

“In this very special year for a truly unique organization, The QF Generation celebrates the people whose journeys have been shaped and guided by Qatar Foundation,” said Yousif Al-Naama, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Foundation.

“Their stories remind us that the true legacy of Qatar Foundation is not reflected in buildings or programs, but in the lives it has touched and the difference those it has empowered and inspired continue to make in the world.”

The QF Generation digital platform is now live.