Galgotias University Facilitates Successful Resolution Of Marital Dispute Through FDRC Counselling
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, December 2, 2025: In a significant demonstration of the impact of community-focused social initiatives, a marital dispute case was successfully resolved today at the Family Dispute Resolution Centre (FDRC), Cherry County Police Chowki, Greater Noida. This initiative has been undertaken by the School of Law, Galgotias University, with counselling and mediation support provided by the expert university team in collaboration with local police personnel.
The case involved a young couple, Mr. Arnav and Mrs. Meera (pseudonyms), married since 2020 and parents to a four-year-old son. For over a year and a half, the couple had been experiencing interpersonal differences, communication gaps, and heightened emotional strain. Despite residing together, their inability to communicate effectively led to friction and a gradual breakdown of harmony within the family.
Recognising the need for timely intervention, the matter was referred to the FDRC for structured counselling. The professional counsellors from Galgotias University conducted three guided sessions, ensuring a confidential, supportive, and compassionate environment for the couple to express their concerns and reflect on their relationship dynamics.
Through empathetic mediation, conflict-resolution strategies, and communication-building techniques, the counselling team helped the couple rediscover mutual respect, rebuild trust, and understand each other's perspectives. As a result, both individuals chose to resolve their differences amicably and expressed renewed commitment toward nurturing a peaceful and stable family environment.
Speaking about this successful resolution, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said: "Our School of Law continues to set an inspiring benchmark in community engagement and real-world legal service. I am extremely proud of our faculty and students whose professionalism, empathy, and commitment made this resolution possible. Their efforts demonstrate how legal education, when combined with compassion and social responsibility, can bring meaningful change to families and the community. The successful mediation reflects the exceptional training and values upheld by the School of Law at Galgotias University."
This case stands as a testament to the effectiveness of structured counselling and the collaborative efforts between Galgotias University and law-enforcement bodies in addressing sensitive family matters. The university continues to advance its commitment to community engagement by providing professional guidance that fosters emotional well-being, stability, and stronger family relationships.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities - public and private combined - this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
