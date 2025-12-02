Azerbaijan, South Korea Set To Brainstorm Expansion Of Financial Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and South Korea will discuss expansion of cooperation between financial sectors during the working visit of a delegation led by Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov, Trend reports via the CBA.

The itinerary encompasses a series of bilateral engagements with the financial regulatory bodies of South Korea.

The convenings are strategically orchestrated to evaluate the overarching macroeconomic landscape, enhance the regulatory architecture within the financial ecosystem, explore cutting-edge technological advancements, and address ancillary matters.

To note, the purpose of the visit is to expand cooperation and exchange of experience between the financial sectors of the two countries.