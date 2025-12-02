Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts Presentation On Progress Of National 4IR Academy Program

2025-12-02 02:04:41
A presentation on the six-month results of the“4IR Academy – National Program,” jointly implemented by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the Ministry of Economy and the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education, is being held at the Baku Business Center.

As reported by Azernews, the event brings together representatives of public and private institutions, senior officials responsible for training and education matters, as well as project partners.

The agenda includes a presentation of the National Program's half-year achievements, a meeting on integrating university curricula into the Coursera platform, a session titled“Building a Skill-Based Future in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” discussions on enhancing Coursera course curricula for university partnerships, and further talks on incorporating Coursera courses into university programs.

