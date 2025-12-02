403
UAE Marks 54Th Nat'l Day, Remembers Decades-Long Accomplishments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen
ABU DHABI, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The UAE marked on Tuesday its 54th National Day, remembering decades-long achievements that reflected the spirit of the Emirates' union.
Emiratis remember fondly the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, then governor of Abu Dhabi and the first President of the UAE, who in 1971 formed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the seven Emirates after the withdrawal of the British.
The initial steps towards forming the UAE began with Sheikh Zayed signing agreements with the governor of Dubai the late Sheikh Rashed bin Said Al-Maktoum, in 1968, a step, which paved the way for the formation of the UAE.
In July 1971, an announcement was made forming the UAE after a meeting of the heads of six emirates, and in February 1972, the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah joined the union, completing the formation.
The UAE gained wide international recognition on December 2, 1971.
Kuwaiti diplomats congratulated the UAE on the advent of the 54th National Day, commending the decades-long ties and strategic cooperation between the two GCC nations.
Speaking to KUNA, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim deemed the UAE-Kuwaiti relations exemplary, saying that the ties were based on goodwill and mutual understanding.
He commended the great achievements of the leadership and people of the UAE, indicating that they came through a strong desire for development and hard work.
He conveyed the State of Kuwait's sincere wishes for more development and progress in the UAE, adding that Kuwaitis were proud of what the UAE had achieved throughout the decades.
In a similar statement, the Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Ambassador Khaled Al-Zaabi expressed wishes for more progress and development to the UAE leadership and people.
He commended the Emirates' wide-scale regional and international achievements, lauding the long-standing relationship between the two brotherly nations with eagerness to boost relations in all possible domains.
The Kuwaiti official also praised the announcement by the UAE leadership of a week-long function on January 29th to celebrate bilateral relations, affirming that it was very deeply appreciated by the Kuwaiti leadership.
Meanwhile, in a previous statement, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Al-Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah said that the Kuwaiti leadership and people were especially grateful to the leadership and the Emirati people for decades of brotherly relations.
The two countries are eager to expand cooperation in line with their respective development plans, the "New Kuwait Vision 2035 and the Emirates' "We the UAE 2031".
The State of Kuwait will always remember the strong stance of the UAE in the face of the Iraqi invasion of 1990 and subsequent efforts, which liberated Kuwait in 1991. (end)
skm
