Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Fourth Tranche For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: From 24 November to 28 November 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,629,893 own shares at an average price of NOK 231.8121 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 24 November OSE 328,293 232.9086 76,462,263.02 CEUX TQEX 25 November OSE 330,000 230.8708 76,187,364.00 CEUX TQEX 26 November OSE 327,600 230.8558 75,628,360.08 CEUX TQEX 27 November OSE 330,000 231.8352 76,505,616.00 CEUX TQEX 28 November OSE 314,000 232.6283 73,045,286.20 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,629,893 231.8121 377,828,889.30 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche



OSE 4,831,309 243.1597 1,174,779,427.89 CEUX TQEX Total 4,831,309 243.1597 1,174,779,427.89 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)



OSE 6,461,202 240.2971 1,552,608,317.19 CEUX TQEX Total 6,461,202 240.2971 1,552,608,317.19





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 50,476,174 own shares, corresponding to 1.97% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 39,783,512 own shares, corresponding to 1.56% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

