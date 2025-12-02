Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From November 25 To November 26, 2025


2025-12-02 02:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from November 25 to November 26, 2025

Puteaux, December 2, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from November 25 to November 26, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/25/2025 FR0012435121 39,400 24.3823 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/25/2025 FR0012435121 20,000 24.3883 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/26/2025 FR0012435121 58,439 24.0237 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/26/2025 FR0012435121 30,000 24.0408 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/26/2025 FR0012435121 4,000 24.0503 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 11/26/2025 FR0012435121 5,000 24.0544 AQEU
Total 156,839 24.1652


The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

  • Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from November 25 to November 26, 2025

MENAFN02122025004107003653ID1110423172



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search