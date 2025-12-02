Ranveer Singh Apologises After Kantara Daiva Mimicry Video Sparks Cultural Backlash Online

Ranveer Singh apologised after a viral video of him mimicking Kantara's Daiva ritual sparked criticism. The actor clarified his intentions, expressing admiration for Rishabh Shetty and respect for India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Ranveer Singh issued a heartfelt apology after receiving criticism for unintentionally hurting cultural and religious sentiments linked to the sacred Daiva tradition shown in Kantara. A video of him mimicking Rishabh Shetty's intense Daiva-possession scene at an event went viral, sparking backlash from those who felt the ritual should remain spiritually respected.

Addressing the controversy, Ranveer clarified that he never meant to offend anyone. He explained his actions emerged purely from admiration for Rishabh Shetty's powerful portrayal. The actor praised the performance as one of the most demanding and captivating scenes he has seen, expressing utmost respect for the effort and emotional depth behind it.

Ranveer emphasised that he deeply values India's vast cultural and spiritual heritage and would never intentionally disrespect any belief. Apologising sincerely to those who felt hurt, he stated that cultural practices deserve reverence. His prompt response was appreciated by fans who acknowledged his humility, while others said his gesture appeared harmless and well-intended.

Supporters of the Daiva practice urged celebrities to be careful when referencing sacred traditions. They pointed out the fine line between entertainment and cultural appropriation. The incident highlights the responsibility artists hold when engaging with spiritual elements. Ranveer's immediate statement reassured many, reflecting awareness about sensitivity in India's diverse and deeply rooted cultural landscape.