Nanded Horror: Girl Reveals Chilling Truth Behind Boyfriend's Murder

A shocking honour-killing case from Nanded has emerged after Anchal alleged her father and brother murdered her boyfriend, Saksham Tate, over caste. She claims police irresponsibly pushed her brother while filing a false complaint. Heartbroken, she later applied vermillion using Saksham's blood, saying it was her last way to honour their love.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.