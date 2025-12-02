403
French court finds mayor ‘fully guilty’ in sex tape blackmail case
(MENAFN) A French court on Monday found Saint-Étienne Mayor Gael Perdriau “fully guilty” in a high-profile sex tape blackmail case, sentencing him to four years in prison and imposing a five-year ban from holding public office, effective immediately. Perdriau, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, was convicted of blackmail, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds, and participation in a criminal organization, according to a news outlet.
The scandal revolved around allegations that Perdriau orchestrated a covert campaign against his political rival, Gilles Artigues, a former deputy, by obtaining and using compromising intimate footage to undermine Artigues’ ambitions for the mayoralty. Prosecutors said the blackmail continued for years, only ending in 2022 when investigative outlet Mediapart exposed the operation, prompting public outrage and political fallout.
Despite maintaining his innocence, Perdriau was expelled from the Republicans (LR) and resigned from metropolitan-level responsibilities. He initially refused to relinquish the mayoral seat, causing roughly ten members of his majority to resign. The court referenced Perdriau’s own September statement pledging to step down “if the slightest guilt was found.”
In addition to the blackmail convictions, Perdriau remains under investigation for allegedly misappropriating around €40,000 ($46,000) in municipal funds, reportedly used to pay individuals involved in the sex tape operation. The case has deeply shaken local politics in Saint-Étienne.
