403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FG Gold, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Afreximbank Achieve Financial Close on US$330 Million Senior Debt Financing for Baomahun Gold Project
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, December 1, 2025/ -- FG Gold Limited (“FG Go”d”) is pleased to announce that it has achieved financial close and the first drawdown on its US$330 million Senior Debt Financing with Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (), for its Baomahun Gold Project, marking the development of Sierra L’one’s flagship large-scale commercial gold mine. This milestone unlocks one of the most significant project financing deals in the c’untry’s history and supports Sier’a Leone’s ambition to responsibly harness its mineral resources for sustainable economic transformation. The transaction was further strengthened by capital mobilised through Trafigura Group.
The senior facility completes the financing package required to construct and develop the Baomahun Gold Project, complem’nting AFC’s initial US$100 million investment in gold streaming and mezzanine commitments. This brings the total investment by leading African Development Finance In“titu”ions (“DFIs”) to US$430 million, inclu’ing Afreximbank’s contribution of US$75 million. This landmark financing secures the full development pathway for Baomahun, enabling FG Gold to accelerate construction of core infrastructure and maintain its momentum toward first gold pour.
A transformational milestone for Sierra Leone and African mining
“This achievement marks a new chapter not only for FG Gold b”t for Sierra Leone,” said Oliver Tunde Andrews, Founder and Executive“Chairman of FG Gold. “The Baomahun Project demonstrates that—Africa has the capacity—not just in resources, but in financing sophistication, technical capability, and i—stitutional collaboration—to develop large-scale, globally competitive mining assets. We are delighted with our constructive ongoing collaboration and partnership with the Government of Sierra Leone and the local community, as well as the backing of Africa’s leading DFIs in bringing this transformative project to lif”.” According to Andre“s, “The anchor investment provided by AFC was instrumental in crowding in additional financiers and establishing the confidence needed to mobilise further capital for the pr”ject.”
AFC and Afreximbank champion African resource development
Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), com“ented: “AFC is proud to have led and structured the Baomahun Gold Project, a development that embodies our mission to catalyse sustainable, African-led industrial growth. This transaction demonstrates what can be achieved when African institutions collaborate to unlock the value of our’continent’s resources. Baomahun will not only generate long-term economic benefits for Sierra Leone but also establish a benchmark for responsible, world-class mining development ac”oss Africa.”
Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Dire“tors, noted, “Afreximbank is delighted to partner on a project that has economic significance for Sierra Leone and the wider continent. Our financing reflects a commitment to supporting value creation within Africa by enabling sovereigns and private developers to harness their natural resources for domestic wealth creation and inclusive growth and development. The Baomahun Gold Project stands as a powerful example of African capability, innovation, an” collaboration.”
Gonzalo De Olazaval, Global Head of Metals and Mineral at“Trafigura added, “We are pleased to ’upport Sierra Leone’s first large-scale commercial gold mine in Partnership with AFC and Afreximbank. Our participation in this debt facility underscores our growing footprint in gold markets, complemented by the global reach and scale of our br”ader metals business.”
A project defined by African capability and global standards
The Baomahun Gold Project is being developed through the leadership of Boxmoor Au and the Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform (A2MP), supported by a predominantly African team and leading industry partners, including Lycoéodium (EPCM), Knight Piésold, CrossBoundary Energy, and Komatsu/PanAfrican Equipment.
Recognis’d as one of Sierra Leone’s most pioneering mining developments, Baomahun in“roduce” multiple national “firsts” across financing, engineering, power solut—ons, and community partnership—establishing a scalable model for structuring and delivering high-impact mining projects across Africa.
Driving economic growth and shared prosperity
FG Gold is already a major local employer, with 90% of its workforce comprised of Sierra Leoneans. During operations, the mine is expected to support up to 900 direct and indirect jobs, contribute approximately 10% of national GDP, and stimulate substantial local supply chain growth.
According to the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Sierra Leone, the Honourable Julius D. Mattai, “The Baomahun Gold Project represents a milestone for Sierra Leo’e’s mining sector and a clear signal of the confidence that respected African institutions place in our investment environment. This financing marks a new era of responsible, community-oriented mineral development. We welcome FG ’old’s commitment to local participation, skills development, and shared prosperity, and we look forward to the transformational impact Baomahun will deliver for generations to”come.”
Community development already underway
FG Gold has committed 1% of gross revenues to a Community Development Fund supporting education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and social enterprise in project-affected communities. Early initiatives include the Baomahun Community Centre, St. Joseph Bakhita Primary School, the renovated Baomahun Health Centre, and upgrades to the 66 km –atotoka–Baomahun access road.
The senior facility completes the financing package required to construct and develop the Baomahun Gold Project, complem’nting AFC’s initial US$100 million investment in gold streaming and mezzanine commitments. This brings the total investment by leading African Development Finance In“titu”ions (“DFIs”) to US$430 million, inclu’ing Afreximbank’s contribution of US$75 million. This landmark financing secures the full development pathway for Baomahun, enabling FG Gold to accelerate construction of core infrastructure and maintain its momentum toward first gold pour.
A transformational milestone for Sierra Leone and African mining
“This achievement marks a new chapter not only for FG Gold b”t for Sierra Leone,” said Oliver Tunde Andrews, Founder and Executive“Chairman of FG Gold. “The Baomahun Project demonstrates that—Africa has the capacity—not just in resources, but in financing sophistication, technical capability, and i—stitutional collaboration—to develop large-scale, globally competitive mining assets. We are delighted with our constructive ongoing collaboration and partnership with the Government of Sierra Leone and the local community, as well as the backing of Africa’s leading DFIs in bringing this transformative project to lif”.” According to Andre“s, “The anchor investment provided by AFC was instrumental in crowding in additional financiers and establishing the confidence needed to mobilise further capital for the pr”ject.”
AFC and Afreximbank champion African resource development
Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), com“ented: “AFC is proud to have led and structured the Baomahun Gold Project, a development that embodies our mission to catalyse sustainable, African-led industrial growth. This transaction demonstrates what can be achieved when African institutions collaborate to unlock the value of our’continent’s resources. Baomahun will not only generate long-term economic benefits for Sierra Leone but also establish a benchmark for responsible, world-class mining development ac”oss Africa.”
Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Dire“tors, noted, “Afreximbank is delighted to partner on a project that has economic significance for Sierra Leone and the wider continent. Our financing reflects a commitment to supporting value creation within Africa by enabling sovereigns and private developers to harness their natural resources for domestic wealth creation and inclusive growth and development. The Baomahun Gold Project stands as a powerful example of African capability, innovation, an” collaboration.”
Gonzalo De Olazaval, Global Head of Metals and Mineral at“Trafigura added, “We are pleased to ’upport Sierra Leone’s first large-scale commercial gold mine in Partnership with AFC and Afreximbank. Our participation in this debt facility underscores our growing footprint in gold markets, complemented by the global reach and scale of our br”ader metals business.”
A project defined by African capability and global standards
The Baomahun Gold Project is being developed through the leadership of Boxmoor Au and the Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform (A2MP), supported by a predominantly African team and leading industry partners, including Lycoéodium (EPCM), Knight Piésold, CrossBoundary Energy, and Komatsu/PanAfrican Equipment.
Recognis’d as one of Sierra Leone’s most pioneering mining developments, Baomahun in“roduce” multiple national “firsts” across financing, engineering, power solut—ons, and community partnership—establishing a scalable model for structuring and delivering high-impact mining projects across Africa.
Driving economic growth and shared prosperity
FG Gold is already a major local employer, with 90% of its workforce comprised of Sierra Leoneans. During operations, the mine is expected to support up to 900 direct and indirect jobs, contribute approximately 10% of national GDP, and stimulate substantial local supply chain growth.
According to the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Sierra Leone, the Honourable Julius D. Mattai, “The Baomahun Gold Project represents a milestone for Sierra Leo’e’s mining sector and a clear signal of the confidence that respected African institutions place in our investment environment. This financing marks a new era of responsible, community-oriented mineral development. We welcome FG ’old’s commitment to local participation, skills development, and shared prosperity, and we look forward to the transformational impact Baomahun will deliver for generations to”come.”
Community development already underway
FG Gold has committed 1% of gross revenues to a Community Development Fund supporting education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and social enterprise in project-affected communities. Early initiatives include the Baomahun Community Centre, St. Joseph Bakhita Primary School, the renovated Baomahun Health Centre, and upgrades to the 66 km –atotoka–Baomahun access road.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment