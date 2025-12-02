We Reaffirm Commitment To Good Governance, Says Shivakumar After CM Siddaramaiah Relishes Idli, Chicken (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah relished idli and 'natikoli saaru' (a chicken gravy dish) during a breakfast meeting at the residence of Deputy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Shivakumar's brother and former MP D.K. Suresh, along with Congress MLA and Shivakumar's staunch supporter H.D. Ranganath, also joined the breakfast.

Taking to X, Dy CM Shivakumar said,“Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision.”

The breakfast meeting was organised at Shivakumar's private residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah was accorded a warm welcome by Shivakumar and Suresh. Suresh and MLA Ranganath touched the Chief Minister's feet. Shivakumar presented him with a bouquet and honoured him with a shawl before taking him inside. Both leaders held discussions for some time and later proceeded to the dining hall. Afterwards, both leaders spent more than 45 minutes together.

CM Siddaramaiah invited Suresh and Ranganath to join the breakfast as well. While Siddaramaiah served idlis and his favourite 'natikoli saaru', Shivakumar, who is on a vow, avoided non-vegetarian food and ate idlis with vegetable sambar.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that he would have joined the breakfast meeting if he had been invited.“Dy CM Shivakumar did not invite me for breakfast; if he had called me, I would have joined them,” he said.“All we want is a peaceful settlement regarding the developments happening for a month,” he added.

“I have not been invited to the second meeting between the CM and the Dy CM,” he said.

“As suggested by the high command, they are meeting for the second time. They have already stated that the issues are settled. It is just reciprocal and nothing more. CM Siddaramaiah invited Shivakumar earlier, and now Shivakumar has invited Siddaramaiah. It is a positive development,” Parameshwara said.

“I will invite them for breakfast. Why shouldn't I invite them to my residence? Everything at the party is settled. There is a joyful atmosphere,” he claimed.

The authorities had barricaded the surrounding roads, and security had been beefed up in the backdrop of the CM's visit.

This was the second breakfast meeting between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in a week, as the latter had invited the Chief Minister to his home.

The meeting has assumed significance amid the leadership row. Dy CM Shivakumar is a strong contender for the post of CM. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have stated that they will abide by the decision of the high command over the leadership issue.

The meetings are crucial as the warring leaders are trying to send out a strong message of unity ahead of the Assembly's winter session, scheduled to be held from December 8 in Belagavi.

Giving push to 'breakfast diplomacy', fully backed by the Congress central leadership, Shivakumar had earlier said that the 'naati koli' (country chicken) dish, said to be Siddaramaiah's favourite, will be prepared for the breakfast meeting.“I have invited the Hon'ble CM for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka,” the Deputy Chief Minister announced on X on Monday.