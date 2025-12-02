Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Why She Uninstalled Whatsapp After India Women's World Cup Semifinal Win

Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues garnered widespread acclaim and applause for her match-winning knock against the then-defending champions Australia in the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal win at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Jemimah played a phenomenal innings of 127 off 134 balls to help Team India chase down the 339-run target set by Australia, achieving a record chase in the history of Women's ODI cricket, and sealed the Women in Blue's place in the title clash against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah was the star performer in the semifinal as she held India's chase together under pressure, anchored the innings with maturity, and produced one of the finest knocks of her career to take Women in Blue into the final.

Team India eventually realised their dream of clinching their first Women's World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final, capping off a memorable campaign in Navi Mumbai.

Jemimah Rodrigues Forced to Delete WhatsApp

After a match-winning knock in the semifinal against Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues was forced to delete WhatsApp, as the flood of calls and messages became overwhelming and disrupted her focus ahead of the final.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Jemimah revealed that she was flooded with '1000' messages after the semifinal win against Australia, and that she had no other option but to uninstall the app to keep her focus on the final rather than getting distracted by the nonstop buzz of congratulatory messages and calls.

“I don't know how random people started getting my number. I'm not even over-exaggerating, but I had 1000 WhatsApp messages. I couldn't take it because, firstly, a lot had happened in that game,” the 25-year-old said.

“A lot of my emotions itself were there. I'm preparing for a final and the tournament is not over. Yes, I played a knock. Yes, we won. Yes, India was in the final. But, we still had a World Cup final to win," she added.

Before the semifinal against Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues played a brilliant knock of 76 off 55 balls, an unbeaten innings that helped India post 340/3 against New Zealand and secure their spot in the semifinals. The two crucial performances by Jemimah were pivotal in India's journey to the Women's World Cup final.

Returned to Social Media after World Cup Final

Jemimah Rodrigues returned to social media, including re-installing WhatsApp, after Team India successfully clinched their maiden World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the final. Before uninstalling WhatsApp, the young batter informed '4-5' close contacts about alternative ways to reach out to her.

“Because even if I was not reading the message, it was just buzzing. And I just knew that people were messaging me and I just wanted to prepare for the finals. So, till the finals, I didn't install WhatsApp. I was off social media - maybe put one post-match post, but I was off otherwise until the World Cup final,” Jemimah said.

“After the World Cup is when I properly saw social media. And my whole social media is only about either the semi-finals or India winning the World Cup. I have never seen such a sight. Even till now, just randomly scrolling Instagram and suddenly my video or something comes up. Or someone is talking about me,” she added.

In her maiden Women's World Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues had a great campaign, amassing 292 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 58.40 in 8 matches.