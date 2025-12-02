Inside Virat Kohli's ₹80 Cr Gurugram Mansion With Hanging Pool & Geometric Design [PHOTOS]

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli's ₹80 crore Gurugram mansion is a stunning blend of luxury and modern design, featuring a hanging pool, sculptural architecture, plush interiors, and world-class amenities.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma are among the most influential celebrity couples in the country. From award shows to stadium stands, they radiate star power wherever they go. Their lifestyle reflects their success, rooted in discipline, elegance, and global appeal.

Despite traveling the world through cricket tours and film projects, the couple has beautifully balanced a life grounded in family and wellness. Their homes reflect their refined taste, luxurious yet thoughtfully personal.

Among their prized properties is their modern, luxurious residence in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, reportedly worth around ₹80 crore. The house stands out in one of the most premium localities of NCR, spacious, private, and designed to meet every need of the star couple.

The architecture embraces modern, geometric design with striking 3D sculptural blocks that give the exterior a bold and artistic identity. The home looks both futuristic and warm, with lush greenery softening the sharp lines.

Inside, the mansion blends comfort with sophistication, plush furnishings, soft colors, marble flooring, and natural light flooding every corner. The décor is minimalist yet elegant, featuring unique art pieces and custom woodwork that elevate the aesthetic.

The living room includes a large grey L-shaped sofa, wooden elements, a standout floor lamp, and vertical gardening adding fresh charm. A gaming console and arcade station bring entertainment home. The drawing room resembles a curated art gallery - understated and classy.

The couple's fitness dedication is reflected in their home too. The residence boasts a state-of-the-art gym and a private swimming pool, perfect for refreshing breaks from their busy schedules. There's also a fully-stocked bar for unwinding with friends and family.

Beyond its grandeur, the house radiates the couple's personality - cozy, family-oriented, and full of positive energy. A perfect blend of modern luxury and emotional warmth, it stands as a true reflection of who Virat and Anushka are: stylish, grounded, and deeply connected to home.