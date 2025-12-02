403
UN calls for aviation safety amid Venezuela airspace shutdown
(MENAFN) The UN urged all nations on Monday to adhere strictly to international law in safeguarding global civil aviation, following recent US warnings that Venezuelan airspace could be “completely shut down.”
A spokesperson for the secretary-general said the UN’s stance remains “consistent” despite rising tensions, stressing that countries must respect their legal responsibilities under the UN Charter and other relevant international frameworks. He highlighted the importance of relying on established mechanisms to resolve disputes “peacefully ensuring the safety and security and connectivity of international civil aviation.”
The spokesperson also addressed questions about a report from general media sources alleging that the US secretary of defense ordered a follow-up strike to kill survivors of an initial attack on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel. He said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “remains gravely concerned” about strikes on boats allegedly carrying individuals involved in narcotics smuggling.
According to statements from US officials, the order — authorized in early September — was executed by a senior naval commander, with a White House spokesperson insisting he acted “well within his authority and the law.” The UN spokesperson pointed reporters to comments previously made by the UN human rights chief, who had warned that such military actions could breach international human rights law and called for formal investigations.
These developments follow recent messages on social media in which the US president threatened to “completely shut down” Venezuelan airspace, prompting Caracas to demand “unconditional respect” for its sovereign control. Reports indicate that Washington has increased its military activity across Latin America, deploying a wide range of assets including Marines, warships, aircraft, submarines, and drones.
General accounts also note that the US has carried out 21 strikes since September on vessels it claimed were transporting drugs, resulting in 83 deaths. The US president has said that operations targeting Venezuelan drug networks on land will begin “very soon.”
