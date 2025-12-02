403
China dismisses Japan’s claims in UN letter over Taiwan tensions
(MENAFN) China pushed back on Monday against what it called Japan’s “unreasonable” positions in a second communication to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, escalating an ongoing diplomatic dispute tied to remarks about Taiwan.
China’s permanent representative to the UN, Fu Cong, sent the letter in response to comments he described as “provocative remarks” made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Fu wrote that “We have noted that on 24 November, Japan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations sent you a letter making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame. China firmly opposes this.”
The exchange followed a message submitted earlier by Japan’s ambassador, who argued that Japan has upheld international peace and prosperity since World War II. In that letter, Ambassador Kazuyuki Yamazaki insisted that “Japan’s fundamental defense policy is a posture of passive defense, which is exclusively defense-oriented, contrary to the Chinese side’s claims.”
His comments were a rebuttal to Fu’s earlier accusation on Nov. 21 that Takaichi’s statements were “provocative.”
In his latest response, Fu asserted that “Taiwan is Chinese territory, yet Takaichi linked Japan’s ‘survival-threatening situation’ with a ‘Taiwan contingency,’ implying the use of force against China. This clearly goes beyond its claim of ‘passive defense strategy’ that is ‘exclusively defense-oriented.’”
Takaichi had said on Nov. 7 that a Chinese strike on Taiwan could legally be considered a “survival-threatening situation,” which might permit Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.” Her remarks, widely seen as heightening political strain, prompted swift criticism from Beijing.
In the aftermath, China issued sharp objections, discouraged its citizens from traveling to Japan, suspended imports of Japanese seafood, and postponed a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Tokyo and Seoul — further underscoring the diplomatic fallout.
