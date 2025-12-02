403
Russia Says It Seized Control of Two Ukrainian Cities
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin received briefings confirming Moscow's forces have seized Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk and Volchansk in Kharkov, though no independent verification has emerged.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Putin of the territorial gains while providing updates on offensive operations across multiple fronts, according to the Kremlin's statement.
Putin emphasized the strategic significance of Krasnoarmeysk's fall, according to RIA Novosti. "This is an important direction, all of us understand how important it is and this will ensure the progressive implementation of all key tasks that are faced by us and were set at the beginning of the special military operation," said Putin.
Late Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry distributed video material purportedly showing troops hoisting Russia's flag in Krasnoarmeysk's central square as evidence of control.
Neither location's capture has been confirmed by independent sources or Ukrainian authorities.
The territorial claims emerged while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky engaged in diplomatic discussions with European officials in Paris, and as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff prepares for Moscow negotiations concerning a Washington-backed resolution framework.
After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European counterparts Monday, Zelensky stated Ukraine aims to conclude hostilities "in a dignified manner."
He demanded "solid" security guarantees, acknowledging that the "territorial issue will be the most difficult" in forthcoming negotiations.
On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff conducted discussions with Ukrainian representatives in Hallandale Beach, Florida.
While "additional progress was made" on a revised peace plan to end the conflict, "there is more work to be done," said Rubio following the session. "Obviously, there's another party involved here that will have to be a part of the equation."
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov verified that Putin will receive Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday for talks focused on ending the Ukrainian conflict.
A 28-point "peace plan" proposed by Washington surfaced earlier this month. The framework underwent modifications during trilateral consultations involving the United States, Ukraine, and European representatives in Geneva, though specific alterations remain undisclosed.
