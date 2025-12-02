403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky states US peace plan is improving, borders still key issue
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the evolving peace framework under discussion with Washington “looks better,” while emphasizing that territorial questions remain the toughest hurdle in the negotiations.
At a joint appearance in Paris, he explained that “The territorial issue is the most difficult, the issue of money and restoration is difficult to accept without the presence of European partners.
And the issue of security guarantees – specifics from the US and Europe are important. We need to be very careful here, but the plan looks better.”
According to general accounts, Ukrainian and US representatives spent over six hours reviewing the territorial component “only on individual points,” a sign of how complex the process still is.
Zelenskyy noted that talks with Washington are ongoing. He said the US has already presented its perspective to Kyiv and plans to raise the same matters with Moscow next. “I will receive feedback from our delegation tomorrow, they will fly to Ireland and tell me step by step where we are in these negotiations,” he stated.
Addressing rumors about potential changes within the presidential administration following Andriy Yermak’s resignation — which came after an anti-corruption search at his office — Zelenskyy said he will hold internal consultations once he is back in Kyiv. He added that selecting the next head of the office will depend on several considerations, including management priorities and a heightened emphasis on diplomatic engagement.
At a joint appearance in Paris, he explained that “The territorial issue is the most difficult, the issue of money and restoration is difficult to accept without the presence of European partners.
And the issue of security guarantees – specifics from the US and Europe are important. We need to be very careful here, but the plan looks better.”
According to general accounts, Ukrainian and US representatives spent over six hours reviewing the territorial component “only on individual points,” a sign of how complex the process still is.
Zelenskyy noted that talks with Washington are ongoing. He said the US has already presented its perspective to Kyiv and plans to raise the same matters with Moscow next. “I will receive feedback from our delegation tomorrow, they will fly to Ireland and tell me step by step where we are in these negotiations,” he stated.
Addressing rumors about potential changes within the presidential administration following Andriy Yermak’s resignation — which came after an anti-corruption search at his office — Zelenskyy said he will hold internal consultations once he is back in Kyiv. He added that selecting the next head of the office will depend on several considerations, including management priorities and a heightened emphasis on diplomatic engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment