Turkey’s KIZILELMA unmanned fighter jet marks aviation world-first
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s unmanned fighter jet KIZILELMA has achieved what reports describe as a groundbreaking first in aviation, a development the president highlighted on Monday while noting that the nation is experiencing “this dynamism” across multiple sectors.
According to general accounts, the aircraft set a new benchmark by using a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile to hit a jet-powered target, an achievement its developer reportedly confirmed over the weekend.
The president emphasized that Türkiye’s economic capacity has grown dramatically over the past two decades, rising from roughly $238 billion in the early 2000s to about $1.5 trillion today, with expectations of reaching $1.9 trillion within the next few years.
He reiterated that full integration with the EU remains a strategic aim for Türkiye, despite ongoing challenges.
Reflecting on a recent meeting with Pope Leo XIV and accompanying officials in Ankara, he noted that the conversation touched on shared concerns, including Israel’s actions against religious and civilian sites in Gaza. He said Türkiye values the principled positions expressed by both the late Pope Francis and the current pontiff on the issue of Palestine.
The president said he stressed Türkiye’s focus on maintaining the ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian relief reaches Gaza, and safeguarding Jerusalem’s longstanding status. He added that the exchange also addressed threats to the family structure and underscored the importance of the UN-supported Alliance of Civilizations, which now includes 160 members.
Rising Islamophobia in Western countries was another major topic of discussion.
Turning to the recent incidents involving two commercial tankers in the Black Sea, he remarked that the conflict in Ukraine has reached a point where maritime safety is visibly at risk. He stated that hostile acts against merchant vessels within Türkiye’s Exclusive Economic Zone “signals a worrying escalation,” noting that Ankara cannot tolerate attacks “which threaten navigation, life and environmental safety.”
He added that Türkiye continues to monitor diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war, reaffirming that the country remains ready to support peace efforts whenever required.
The president also mentioned hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung the same day, during which they explored new areas of cooperation. He announced that Hyundai will begin manufacturing fully electric vehicles at its facility in Izmit. He noted that both nations are advancing defense collaborations and moving forward with discussions on a nuclear power plant, with a fresh memorandum between the relevant energy companies pushing the process “one step further.”
He concluded by saying that he will soon present his evaluation of this year’s G-20 summit, held in South Africa, and offer an overview of how Türkiye’s engagement with the African continent has evolved over the last 23 years.
